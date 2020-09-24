South Africa: Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule On Northern Cape Improving Learning Outcomes

press release

Schools in the Northern Cape are working tirelessly to ensure desired curriculum coverage prior to the 2020 National Senior Certificate Examinations later this year.

Basic Education Minister, Dr Reginah Mhaule, accompanied by Northern Cape MEC for Education, Mr Zolile Monakali, undertook a two-day oversight visit programme to Kuruman and Kathu, to assess the status of school functionality since all learners returned to their classes a month ago. Dr Mhaule concluded her oversight programme at Kathu High School today, following engagements at Galaletsang High School, Gaegake Primary School and Deben Primary School in the John Toalo Gaetsewe District.

The Deputy Minister said that schools and leaners must be fully supported in order to improve the quality of passes and achieve a higher volume of bachelors this year. She further encouraged the province to equally support primary schools with an attempt to lay a strong foundation for learners in the General Education and Training (GET). She acknowledged the efforts made by educators with comorbidities who reported for duty this week, after having been granted concessions to work from home due to their vulnerability. She made it clear that although these teachers reported for duty, the DBE and PEDs will not terminate contracts of the substitute teachers in the sector. "You may be well aware that due to social distancing phenomenon class sizes in several schools are, undoubtedly, cut down, leaving the sector in high need of additional teachers," she said.

Dr Mhaule called on educators, learners and members of the public to adhere to the COVID-19 regulations and maintain social distancing, wearing of face masks and hand sanitizing at all times. As the Basic Education Sector, we must take responsibility to prevent the spread of coronavirus in our communities," remarked the Deputy Minister.

The MEC Monakali pledged his unwavering support for all learners, especially the Grade 12's. He said, " the Department have finalized the matric intervention programmes which will unfold during October. These interventions include weekend lock-in sessions, Saturday classes and extended Spring Camps.

We are targeting close to 8000 Grade 12 learners which will benefit from our final push activities ahead of the 2020 NSC Examinations".