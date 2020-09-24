Tanzania: Majaliwa - JPM Stands Out in Presidential Race

CCM Central Committee member and Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has insisted the party's presidential candidate Dr John Magufuli more than deserves another term after demonstrating unmatched leadership skills and ability.

Addressing voters at Lubuga and Ilungu wards in Magu District, Mwanza Region, on Tuesday, Premier Majaliwa said Dr Magufuli's leadership acumen and experience, by far, gives him a comparative advantage over all other presidential candidates.

"Leading the nation is not something that one can just play around with. A lot of candidates are eyeing this top seat in the country but Dr Magufuli stands out to be the only aspirant who deserves to be trusted to lead this nation given his enormous leadership experience," he said.

He added: "On the polling day make sure you vote for someone whom you are quite aware of his leadership history and background.

Dr Magufuli served as a minister for 20 years. He served in sensitive ministries and made a big difference in the offices he occupied."

He spoke highly of Dr Magufuli's unique competence in making close supervision, monitoring and follow-ups on all national affairs and issues affecting the citizens.

"Tanzania was denied its fast-paced development due to corruption practices that were embraced and condoned by some few individuals, which ended up affecting the lives and development of ordinary citizens.

We need a leader who can boldly fight corruption and bring to justice corrupt elements in this country. This is the kind of the leader we want," he insisted.

Speaking on improvement carried out in the health sector, the Premier said the country now offers free maternal and elderly healthcare.

He said health services on expectant mothers, including delivery services are offered free of charge.

Citing development projects carried out in Magu District, Mr Majaliwa said a total of 10.8bn/- has been spent by the government to finance healthcare services in the district.

"We have a health insurance programme in our country and the plan on our table is to come up with universal health insurance whereby all Tanzanians will be covered.

The Bill is on the government table through which we will join workers and ordinary citizens in the programme." he insisted.

He reminded Magu residents that the government disbursed 1.4bn/- to finance construction of three health dispensaries in the district, two of which have already been completed.

The health facilities are Kahangara which received 500m/-, Lugeye which also received 500m/- and Kabila which received 400m/-. The construction of Kabila health centre is in the final stages of completion.

According to the PM, the government also dished out a total of 10.1bn/- for the purchase of medical equipment, drugs and reagents.

In an effort to improve road infrastructure in the district, Prime Minister Majaliwa said the government dished out 10bn/- through Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (TARURA) and Tanroads for periodic maintenance of roads bridges, including the construction of 5.7Kilometre-strecth in Magu Urban.

The Prime Minister asked wananchi to vote for CCM parliamentary candidate Mr Kiswaga Destery who vies for the Magu constituency, as well as all council aspirants under CCM ticket.