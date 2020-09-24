Tanzania: Ttcl, Zictia Sign Communication Broadband Deal

TTCL Corporation has signed an agreement with the Zanzibar Information Communication Technology Infrastructure Agency (ZICTIA) to connect the National ICT Broadband Backbone (NICTBB) with the Zanzibar communication backbone to enhance efficiency of communication services of the two sides of the country.

The signing event was witnessed by the Permanent Secretaries in the Ministry of Works, Transport and Communication (Communication Sector), Dr Zainabu Chaula and Dr Mustafa Aboud Jumbe from the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communication and Transport-Zanzibar.

The agreement was signed by TTCL Director General, Waziri Kindamba and ZICTIA Executive Director, Shukuru Awadh Suleiman.

Speaking at the event, PS Chaula urged the two institutions to make sure the NICTBB infrastructures are well managed and protected in order to increase communication efficiencies.

"Connecting the two communication backbones will enhance and open new investment opportunities for service providers from within and outside the country," she said.

She said through the communication broadband backbone, they have managed to connect neighbouring countries of Rwanda, Burundi, Kenya, Congo, Zambia, Malawi and Uganda.

On his part, PS Mustafa Aboud Jumbe said through the Zanzibar backbone, they have managed to connect all regions and districts in Unguja and Pemba, thus addressing the challenges of unreliable communication that depended on radio link.

The TTCL DG Kindamba on his part said the signing of the agreement has been made after successful trials a few months ago to connect NICTBB and Zanzibar communication backbone through Tanga-Pemba and Dar es Salaam - Unguja centres.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Connecting the NICTBB and Zanzibar communication backbone is an important opportunity to various service providers in the social sector, investment, business and economy of the two sides of the country, which will ease access to markets or clients at affordable cost," he said.

He added that the agreement will also allow service providers from Zanzibar to access local, regional and global markets, thus contributing to their business growth.

He said this will be an opportunity for service providers from the neighbouring countries to access Zanzibar markets at an affordable cost.

On his part, the ZICTIA Executive Director, Shukuru Awadh Suleiman said the signing of the agreement shows the good relations between the two institutions, which he said will bring huge reforms in the communication sector and contribute to the economic growth.