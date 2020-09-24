Tanzania: Over 6,000 Farmers to Benefit From Agribusiness Project

THE Climate Resilient Agribusiness for Tomorrow (CRAFT) project in partnership with the private sector plans to support over 6,000 farmers to increase productivity and income.

CRAFT through its Climate Innovation and Investment Facility (CIIF) aims to leverage co-investments from private sector actors while promoting climate-smart solutions and innovations in targeted agricultural value chains.

"The CRAFT project has empowered a number of businesses to take advantage of the opportunities available in the agriculture sector.

With the additional funds from the project, we have been able to invest in solar dryers and quality seed to sell to our farmers. Once our farmers put the good agronomic practices they have learnt from our demonstration gardens into practice, they will be able to get a better yield and increase their income," Aloyce Kamuzora, the Marketing Manager Rogimwa said.

Rogimwa Agro-Company Limited based in Mbeya Region, is one of the private sector actors that the CRAFT project is partnering with in the common bean value chain.

The project works with and through the private sector to promote climate-smart agriculture-related innovations at farming systems and value chain level.

Through the partnership, Rogimwa will not only support the 6,000 farmers to increase their productivity and incomes, but also guarantee sustainable supply of good quality farm produce to Rogimwa.

With the grant funds received from the CRAFT project, Rogimwa has embarked on training its farmers on climate smart practices, such as post-harvest handling.

The company has also set up aggregation points equipped with tarpaulins, moisture meters, weighing scales and solar dryers to support farmers in drying their produce so that they produce higher quality beans and attract a better price.

The CRAFT project is supporting Tanzanian businesses and cooperatives working in the sunflower, potato, common bean and sorghum value chains.

The project is implemented in Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda, with funding from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands.