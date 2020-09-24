Tanzania: Investment in Nutrition Reduces Micronutrient Deficiencies in Kagera

THE government in collaboration with development partners, including USAID has through food based interventions managed to address and bring down micronutrient deficiencies in Kagera region.

The increased investment in public nutrition to alleviate hunger and malnutrition among children has helped to reduce child malnutrition to 39 per cent last year from 41 per cent.

The positive trend of the falling malnutrition, which according to the World Bank causes heavy economic losses, is also backed by the fifth phase government's massive investment in the health sector in the past five years.

The Coordinator of Health Awareness and Education for Kagera Region, Mr Nelson Rumbeli said the government and USAID Tulonge Afya has been promoting better health maternal education for children from birth up to five years.

"The decline in this rate is due to the efforts and impetus of the fifth phase government in improving the health sector," she said during an event of mothers with children under six months dubbed "Mother Meet up" held yesterday at Bijampora hall in Kemondo Bukoba council.

The event, organized by the government in collaboration with USAID Tulonge Afya health project through the NAWEZA platform, involved the participation of mothers with children under six months.

Rumbeli said Minister of State in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government (PMO-RALG) Selemani Jafo launched and signed agreements with regional commissioners and various levels of leadership up to village level, with the aim of addressing the issue of nutrition as it is a major issue.