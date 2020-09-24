Kenya: Gor Mahia Dream Big in Champions League

Gor Mahia assistant coach Patrick "Pato" Odhiambo believes that with the 13 new signings the club has made this transfer window, they are capable of conquering Africa and reclaim their lost glory.

The former Sony Sugar tactician said the club has put qualifying for the Caf Champions League quarter-finals as their minimum target in the upcoming continental season.

K'Ogalo made a name in the 1970s and 1980, with the biggest achievement being clinching the prestigious Mandela Cup in 1987.

Odhiambo has been in charge of the team since British coach Steven Polack left for a 10-day holiday in Finland on September 11. He confirmed that Polack is expected back in the country this week.

"I have watched the new players train and I am sure we can get past quarter final stage this time in Caf competition be it the Champions League or Confederation Cup. Some of the foreign players in our squad have great experience in playing Caf matches and they can take us far," he said.

New Gor Mahia strikers Ugandan Tito Okello, Burundian Jules Ulimwengu and Cameroonian midfielder Bertrand Ngafei are among the experienced foreign players K'Ogalo have signed so far.

Okello has been a key figure for Ugandan champions Vipers SC, Ulimwengu has also featured in Caf matches with Rayon Sports while Ngafei is an experienced player having turned out for Ahli Sidab, Jalan and Al Mudhabi in Oman.

Captain Kenneth Muguna, defensive midfielder Lawrence Juma, Charles Momanyi and goalie Boniface Oluoch are just some of the regulars that have taken part in Caf matches in the past three seasons.

Gor have been training in groups at Riverside grounds while observing the Ministry of Health protocols as they prepare for the new season and continental assignments.

"We are training in groups and following the ministry's instructions. These sessions will help the new players bond with the rest of the squad so as to help us achieve our target next season," said Odhiambo.

Football still stands suspended indefinitely as it's one of the contact sports which have been flagged as high risk by the Ministry of Sports.