Nigeria: Census - Govt Approves Enumeration Area Demarcation

The National Population Commission (NPC), said that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved national enumeration area demarcation for the national housing census.

Acting chairman of NPC, Dr. Eyitayo Oyetunji, disclosed this during the finalization meeting on the 2018 Revised National Policy on Population for Sustainable Development, yesterday in Abuja.

He noted that overall goal of the policy is to improve the standards of living and the quality of life of the people in the country.

He said, "The move which was partially a response to the rapidly growing population and also a reflection of the emerging international trend and at the time marked a significant departure from the hitherto focus on physical and material development that was encapsulated in the formation of development plans.

"The exercise produced a Revised NPP in 2018 that was submitted to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) for onward presentation to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for approval and final endorsement by Mr. President.

"Today's finalization meeting is convened in response to the directive of the SGF on behalf of Mr. President to ensure that the Revised NPP incorporates changes in the institutional framework of the Revised Policy and the emerging realities including climate change, insurgency and the attendant population dislocation as well as the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

While commending the President, the NPC boss reiterated the commission's preparedness and commitment to conduct the next census and to provide accurate, reliable and up-to-date demographic data for Nigeria.

According to him, "It is evident that issues of population are of paramount importance today more than ever before especially in the face of the multiplier effects of the spiraling impact of climate change, farmers/herders' clashes, COVID-19.

"It is gratifying to note that the present administration has demonstrated veritable understanding and commitment to issues of population and development".