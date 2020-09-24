South Sudan: Heavy Floods Threaten the Lives of About 500 000 People

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) teams are deeply concerned by the impact of the ongoing severe and fierce flooding across South Sudan where an

estimated 500 000 people have been displaced.

In particular, the needs are enormous in Greater Pibor as people are facing this precarious situation which comes several weeks after heavy

renewed clashes that uprooted thousands of people from their homes, made them lose their livestock and left them with limited to zero access to medical services, water and food. We are urging organisations in the area to mobilise resources and scale up their response including food

and other relief items, shelter, water and medical services, to help prevent the disastrous impact on people witnessed in October last year.

“When the fighting renewed [in June 2020], we fled to the bush with our cattle,” says Martha. “Forty cows were stolen, but we still have 60 more. Then the floods came and the remaining cattle died from a disease. Now everything is gone.”

Her six-month-old grandson, Kony, is recovering from cerebral malaria at an MSF clinic in Pibor town. Martha and her daughter-in-law carried Kony for two days from Neemach settlement to Pibor to reach medical services.

This is not the first time people in Greater Pibor have faced this difficult situation. In 2019, massive flooding [1] devastated the area,

forcing our MSF teams to reduce activities and discharge patients when the hospital and compound became completely submerged. Hostilities [2]

that resumed in the first half of 2020 have caused large-scale displacement, and the loss of lives and resources. After the security

situation stabilised in August 2020, we re-launched an emergency intervention to respond to mass displacement due to conflict, opening a clinic in the only place in town that was not under water last year.

“_This has been a hard 12 months for this community_”, says Josh Rosenstein, MSF’s Deputy Head of Mission. “Multiple times MSF has

responded to various emergencies, and once again our latest emergency response to conflict-related displacement is transforming into a flood response. Ourfocus is now on malaria, measles and flooding.”

“_Today we are reaching out to the community through our daily mobile clinics, treating the most severe illnesses,”_ adds Rosenstein.

“We’re also implementing our flood contingency plan, which includes building additional flood defences around the clinic to ensure we can

continue to provide medical services, as the water level is rising at an alarming speed.”

Since July, we have provided clean water, distributed 7,252 mosquito nets, treated 1,493 children under five with malaria and treated 79

patients with measles.

