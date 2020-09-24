Ghana: Nigerian Convicted for Defrauding Appeals Against Judgement

Mark Latif Adijum, the Nigerian fraudster who is currently serving eight years prison term for defrauding a German woman of 248,000 euros under the pretext of supplying her gold has appealed the judgement at the Nsawam High Court.

The convict was sentenced by an Accra circuit court in 2015 presided over Mrs Afi Agbanu Kumador.

He was charged together with Benjamin Taofeek Oluwashola for conspiracy to commit crime and defrauding by false pretence, however, Oluwashola was convicted to a fine of GH¢40,000.

In his appeal filed Mr Paul Asibi Abariga, the applicant is asking the court to reduce his sentence to a fine.

At the trial which suffered several adjournments at the circuit court, Adijum denied the offence claiming that he was a farmer and had never been to school.

The facts are that, Latif met Mrs Waltraud Wissent, a German technical engineer and introduced himself as Chris Walters of Nottingham who conducts business in Ghana.

The prosecutor, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Augustine Yirenkyi told the court that the convict told the German he had quantities of gold and asked her to send monies which she did.

He said Mrs Wissent had transferred monies through MoneyGram and different bank accounts at Ecobank and Guaranty Trust Bank.

The policeman told the court that Latif invited Mrs Wissent to Ghana on two occasions and that during her third visit, the German reported the Nigerians to the police and they were arrested and charged.