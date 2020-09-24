Ghana: FA Initiates Process for Regional, District Elections

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Elections Committee has announced the roadmap for supplementary elections of Regional and District Football Associations in accordance to Articles 47 and 48 of the GFA Statutes (2019).

An FA statement said Eligibility Criteria, Guidelines and Questionnaire for Integrity Checks for onward distribution to members have been attached to the Roadmap and Nomination Forms.

Nomination forms for the supplementary elections of Regional and District Football Associations' Elections can downloaded from its websites.