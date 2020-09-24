Ghana: FA Initiates Process for Regional, District Elections

23 September 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Elections Committee has announced the roadmap for supplementary elections of Regional and District Football Associations in accordance to Articles 47 and 48 of the GFA Statutes (2019).

An FA statement said Eligibility Criteria, Guidelines and Questionnaire for Integrity Checks for onward distribution to members have been attached to the Roadmap and Nomination Forms.

Nomination forms for the supplementary elections of Regional and District Football Associations' Elections can downloaded from its websites.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopia-Djibouti Railway Vows to Reverse Losses
Four Princes Jostling for Emir of Zazzau Throne in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.