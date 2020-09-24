Gambian Police Say They Will Prosecute Anyone Who Violates Law On Compulsory Wearing of Facemask

The Gambia Police, through its Facebook page Poliso Magazine, announced they will prosecute anyone who violates the regulation on compulsory wearing of face mask.

The police public notice said following the relaxation of the Curfew Regulations and the easing up of the Regulations on closures of markets and shopping centers, the office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has observed with great concern that the level of compliance with wearing of face mask at public places is decreasing.

"To this effect the Office of the Inspector General of Police wishes to remind the general public that, other Covid-19 prevention regulations particularly the

Compulsory Face mask Wearing Regulations are still in effect and enforcement is ongoing," the dispatch indicated.

It further stated that individuals visiting public places and using transports are strongly advised to ensure they wear their face masks at all times.

"The public is further informed that the Covid-19 security task force across the country will pay specific attention to the strict enforcement of the Compulsory Face mask Wearing Regulations. Individuals found wanting of violations will be processed for court.

"The public is urged to support Law Enforcement Officers and the Ministry of Health in fighting against Covid-19 by adhering to the Compulsory Face mask Wearing Regulations," it stated.