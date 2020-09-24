Gambia Registers Two New Cases of Covid-19, No New Death

The Gambia registered two new positive cases of the deadly coronavirus, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to three thousand five hundred and forty-two.

The newly confirmed cases represented 7.1% positivity test rate. The new cases are both female of ages 16 and 21. There was no new COVID-19 related death.

The Gambia currently has one person in quarantine, one thousand four hundred and twenty active cases and one hundred and ten COVID-19 related deaths registered.

This is the 151st national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020.

Modou Njai the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health said twenty-eight new laboratory test results were received from the National Public Health Lab.

Of these, he said two new tests returned undetermined.

"Nine new COVID-19 patients have recovered and got discharged," he said.

He said one of the prisoners who tested positive for COVID-19 absconded from the treatment centre and there is currently a police manhunt for him.

"Routine collection and proper management of clinical waste generated at COVID-19 treatment and quarantine facilities has begun in earnest," he said.

He said one new person was taken in to quarantine and one was discharged.

Most of the active cases are asymptomatic and are self-isolating at home pending the manifestation of symptoms.