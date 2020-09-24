Gambia: UDP Secretary General Critical of Decision to Reject Draft Constitution

23 September 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Secretary General of the United Democratic Party, Ousainou Darboe, said the rejection of the Draft Constitution by some Parliamentarians has taken from Gambians the opportunity to usher in to a new beginning the Gambia they all yearned for back in December 2016 when they took to the polls to end self-perpetuating rule.

The draft constitution which was tabled before Parliament by Justice Minister Dawda Jallow, was rejected on Tuesday after 23 Parliamentarians voted against it. He made the statements while addressing journalists on Wednesday

Darboe said the Barrow administration upon assumption of office in 2017, commenced the nation's transitional justices process and established key reform Commissions one of which is the Constitution Review Commission.

"The CRC has since then put in relentless efforts to draft a constitution which is reflective of modern democratic constitutional standards and which additionally adopted comparative standards to the Gambia socio-political, legal, and religious context," he said.

Lawyer Darboe said the final draft of the constitution sought to address the gaps and challenges that have immensely affected the progress of The Gambia's governance system for more than two decades.

He said the Commission did its job within the prescribed time and submitted to the President as directed by the CRC Act but not once after receiving the draft had the president taken a moment to address The Gambians people about the significance of this national property.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopia-Djibouti Railway Vows to Reverse Losses
Four Princes Jostling for Emir of Zazzau Throne in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.