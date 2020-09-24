South Africa: SA Records 1 906 New Covid-19 Cases, 88 More Deaths

South Africa reported 1 906 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday which brings the total number of people infected with the virus to 665 188 since the outbreak.

Meanwhile, 88 more Coronavirus related deaths were recorded.

Of the additional fatalities, 22 are from Limpopo, 18 from KwaZulu-Natal, 13 from Mpumalanga and 11 from the Western Cape and Gauteng.

Two provinces recorded single-digit deaths, of which nine are from the North West and two from the Eastern Cape, pushing the death toll 16 206.

"Our recoveries now stand at 594 229 which translates to a recovery rate of 89.3%," Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said.

Also, 4 083 757 tests have been performed since the outbreak of which 19 640 were done in the last 24 hours.

The Western Cape which was once the country's epicentre now has 2 492 active cases of COVID-19, with 109 109 confirmed cases and 102 471 recoveries.

Mkhize has also encouraged people to take on the Jerusalema challenge.

This after President Cyril Ramaphosa called on citizens to get their groove on by taking part in the Jerusalema global dance frenzy by duo Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode on 24 September.

"It's our Heritage Month; let's actually use this to uplift ourselves and unite ourselves by having fun, remembering we've gone through a difficult time and we possibility still have difficult times ahead," Mkhize said.

However, this is time to take a bit of a break and have fun instead of being gloomy, he told his followers on Twitter.

"Let's also encourage and comfort each other, that's what this song means."

Globally, there have been 31 425 029 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 967 164 deaths reported to the World Health Organisation.