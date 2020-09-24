Nigeria: NEMA Issues Fresh Flood Alert to Five Communities in Yobe

24 September 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ibrahim Baba Saleh

Damaturu — The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has issued flood alerts to highly probable risk communities in Yobe State.

The communities outlined in the state include Geidam, Bade, Bursari, Karasuwa, Yusufari, and Yunusari local government areas.

The NEMA Director-General, Muhammad A. Muhammad made the disclosure in Damaturu during a 2020 flood advocacy visit to the State.

Represented by Dr. Abubakar Suleiman, the Director-General noted that apart from the destruction of houses, the annual occurrence of flood has continued to threaten the agricultural potentials of Yobe State.

He said though climate change has paved the way for the increasing effect, it is the responsibility of the government and people to evolve strategies to minimise the loss through adherence to warning alerts, early preparations, and proper response.

He informed that the 2020 flood outlook predicted that 102 local government areas in 28 states fall within the highly probable flood risk areas and unfortunately, it began to occur in many parts of the country.

