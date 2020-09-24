Rwanda: Update Covid-19 23 September 2020

24 September 2020
World Health Organization (Geneva)

23 September 2020 -- Forty-one (41) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 2273 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to four thousand, seven hundred, and seventy-nine (4779). To date, two thousand, nine hundred, and ninety-five (2995) patients have recovered and been discharged, including four (4) in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases is one thousand, seven hundred, and fifty-seven (1757) and twenty-seven (27) deaths.

The new cases are in Kigali (12) testing in high-risk groups, Nyagatare (26) cross-border truck drivers, and Nyamagabe (3); heightened vigilance is required everywhere.

The COVID-19 prevention measures announced by the Government of Rwanda must continue to be rigorously observed, especially frequent hand-washing and physical distancing. In addition, face masks must be worn in public and multi-family compounds.

Withholding information related to contact tracing or COVID-19 symptoms, jeopardises public safety and will be punished in accordance with applicable laws.

The key symptoms of coronavirus are dry cough, shortness of breath, and fever. Automated screening is available by dialing *114#. Symptoms can also be reported to a medical professional, or as follows:

Phone : 114 (toll-free);

Whatsapp message to: +250788202080;

E mail: callcenter [at] rbc.gov.rw.

Let's continue to work together to defeat this pandemic.

Read the original article on WHO.

