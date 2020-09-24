Liberia: Grand Bassa to Get Technical, Professional School

The Port city of Buchanan in Grand Bassa County is to shortly benefit from a technical and professional skills training school. Addressing a news conference on 23 September in Paynesville, Montserrado County, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Action for Professional Driving Institute (APDI) Mr. James Masssaboi disclosed that his institution has decided to extend its activities to Buchanan following an assessment.

He notes that following the opening of the APDI branch in Grand Bassa County, the institution also intends to take technical and professional skills training to the rest of the county in the soonest possible time.

According to the APDI boss, the school has seen the urgent need for the establishment of the institution in Grand Bassa to provide residents there the opportunity of acquiring technical and professional skills that would make them skillful in the society.

He furthers that the institution presently has an enrollment of 1,000 students in various departments such as Computer Training/IT, Light and Heavy Duty Driving, Hotel and Restaurant Management, Second Language Acquisition (SLA), Standard English, French, Chinese, Child's Mentor Training, Life Skills, Welding, Carpentry, Nurse Aid, Electricity, Plumbing and Tailoring.

Mr. Massaboi explains that the institution's desire is to ensure that people residing in the county attain technical skills and knowledge, indicating that Liberia needs technical and professional people in the rebuilding process of the country.

Currently, he says, the APDI is not receiving any subsidy from anyone including the Government of Liberia (GOL) as every cent spent by the school comes from fees being paid by the students who are eager to obtain technical and professional skills to better their lives.

The APDI CEO maintains that training courses at the institution range from five to twelve months with certificate and diploma being issued based on the operational permit from the Ministry of Education (MOE).

According to him, his school is paying huge taxes to the Paynesville City Corporation (PCC) and the Ministry of Education (MOE), but he is not discouraged because of the school's desire to produce men and women who will positively contribute to the national development agenda of Liberia.