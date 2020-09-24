Liberia Vegetable Sellers Association Cries for Subsidy

23 September 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel Mondaye And Winston W. Parley

In the wake of the pending official opening and dedication of the OMEGA general market in Paynesville, the National Chairman of the Liberia Vegetable Sellers Association Mr. Sumo Mulbah is seeking subsidy from local and international partners for the association.

Speaking to reporters at his Paynesville office on 23 September, Mulbah disclosed that the organization is faced with a challenge of storage facilities for products being brought to the market for business purposes.

He explains that the organization plays a cardinal role in preserving vegetable products coming from the 15 political subdivisions of the country.

But he laments that the lack of modern storage facilities for the organization is creating a serious problem for the organization which has the noble responsibility of preserving locally produced products.

According to Mulbah, the organization is seeking financial assistance from local and international organizations operating in the country, especially the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations and the Ministry of Agriculture, among others.

The organization, he continues, is wondering as to what will happen to locally produced food stuffs in the wake of the absence of storage facilities to preserve vegetables.

He calls on the government to also intervene by assisting the organization to archive its mandate of preserving, protecting and securing farm products produced by Liberian farmers throughout the country.

Presently, the Liberia Vegetable Sellers Association operates in Paynesville with a mini storage facility which cannot absorb farm products being cultivated on a daily basis by local vegetable farmers.

Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved.

