Liberia: Several Marylanders Dupe in Loan Scam

-as Police arrest suspect

Police in Harper City, Maryland County have arrested a suspected fraudster identified as Sam Doe Mahn for duping several citizens, including County Inspector and Acting Superintendent Hodoe K. Clark. Suspect Mahn presented himself as manager of a loan firm called Canadian Loan, headquartered in Sinoe County with branches in other counties.

Upon arrival in Maryland County, he appeared on several communication radio stations in the county, encouraging citizens to take advantage of the loan opportunity. Several citizens fell to his scam, including Acting Superintendent Clark, who was allegedly robbed of 15,000 Liberian Dollars.

Sources in the county administration said Suspect Mehn was arrested in Grand KRU County after a tipoff from Harper, while attempting to leave the county on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

He was quickly turned over to the Maryland County Police Detachment for probe.

The suspect has refused to speak to reporters, preferring to remain silent until full investigation. But speaking on a local radio station on Monday, September 21, 2020, after he was released, he said allegation that he is a fraudster, which led to his arrest by the Liberia National Police, was masterminded by an individual, who had craved to participate in the loan program.

He disclosed that the Canadian loan firm has been operating in Sinoe County since it was established, noting that it was so surprising to have heard from some citizens of Maryland that the firm is a scam.

"Let me encourage you today, as I am planning to get back to Sinoe County; I will be back, so I am calling on more people to see this opportunity as a blessing and help for you", he said. Months ago, a group identified as "Unilexploral" duped several Marylanders, including business women and men, extorting huge amount of Liberian dollars.

The fraudulent act caused victims to write a petition to government through local officials, calling for investigation of GSM companies for allegedly facilitating said act against customers that subscribe to Mobile Money services.