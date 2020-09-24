West Africa: PYJ Resigns From ECOWAS Parliament

Nimba County Senator Prince Y. Johnson has resigned as member of the ECOWAS parliament, as his tenure as 3rd Deputy Speaker to the legislative arm of the regional bloc comes to an end.

In his resignation letter to the Senate Plenary, the Liberian Senate's delegate to the ECOWAS Parliament says his task at home cannot permit him to serve even as a member to the ECOWAS Parliament.

He notes that while working with the parliament over the years, he received support from the Liberian Senate and he rose from an ordinary member to the Third Deputy Speaker, adding that his tenure in that capacity has ended.

"It was an exciting time working at the ECOWAS Parliament, the Parliament is such a credible forum where consensus building is in the work of the assembly. I wish my successor all the best as we partner in our collective endeavor to serve our people," Sen. Johnson writes.

Meanwhile, Lofa County Senator George T. Tengbeh made a motion accepting the resignation of Senator Johnson from the ECOWAS Parliament and forwarded it to the leadership of the Senate.

While Senators Abraham Darius Dillon, Francis Paye, J. Gbleh-bo Brown and others' hands were up, the presiding officer Senator Albert T. Chie of Grand Kru County passed the motion and sent the resignation to the leadership.

Sen. Prince Y. Johnson along with his colleague Senator Stephen Zargo were the two delegates representing the Liberian Senate at the level of the ECOWAS Parliament.