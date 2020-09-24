Liberia: I'm Prepared to Die

-Urey vows

The political leader of the opposition All Liberian Party (ALP) and stalwart of the Collaborating Political Parties, Mr. Benoni Wilfred Urey says bad governance under President George Manneh Weah has become unbearable and that he's prepared to die to save the country from further damage.

Urey calls for urgent action to halt bad governance, corruption and "calculated plans to cheat in the pending December 08 Special Senatorial election."

Speaking Wednesday, September 23, at the headquarters of the Alternative National Congress, another constituent member of the CPP, he reiterates that something urgent must be done to rescue the country from the hands of people he describes as "not having good intention" for Liberia and its people.

According to him, it is unfortunate the government would say its limited funds to support the National Elections Commission, while officials here dish out cash to voters in exchange for votes.

The former presidential contender calls on the international community especially, the United States government, the European Union, ECOWAS and the African Union to intervene immediately to end looming chaos in Liberia.

He claims members of the international community are largely interested in peaceful election rather than the process being transparent, free, fair and credible.

He says for long partisans and stalwarts of the CPP have sat and allowed the Weah administration misused state resources, the people and anything that comes their way.

Adding his voice to the press conference, the political leader of the former ruling Unity Party, ex- vice president Joseph NyumahBoakai observes that the re-constitution of the NEC board of commissioners by President Weah is to cheat and give the governing CDC undeserved victory at the expense of the Collaborating Political Parties and the Liberian people.

He further alleges the board of commissioners is solely bent on cheating for the ruling establishment at the detriment of peace, justice, and the opposition community.

Mr. Boakai who lost to Mr. Weah during the runoff presidential election in 2017, says the CPP will not accept any fraudulent process in the pending senatorial election, lamenting that Liberia is disappearing gradually on a daily basis both from the international scene and regionally because of bad governance and bad policies being introduced by the current administration. He urges partisans and leaders of the CPP to fight for the redemption of the country.

Liberians go to the poll in December to elect 15 senators that would join other 15 in the Liberian Senate and to vote for four propositions in a referendum, calling for changes in terms of the presidency from six to five years; the Senate from nine to seven years; the House of Representatives from six to four years, and dual citizenship.

However, the process leading to the poll has been characterized by aspirants from the ruling establishment trucking voters and potential voters from one county to another to enhance their chances of winning.