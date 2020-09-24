Ghana: President Hands Over 10,000 Hospital Beds to Health Ministry

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has handed over 10,000 hospital beds to the Ministry of Health for distribution to the various public health facilities in the country.

The rationale is to augment the number of hospital beds in the various health facilities, especially in areas in dire need of beds.

In total, 1,500 pieces of critical care beds with overhead tables, 2,000 pieces of standard hospital beds with backside lockers, 4,000 pieces of health centre beds with bedside lockers, 1,000 pieces of children's cots and 1,500 pieces of delivery beds are to be distributed.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony in Accra yesterday, President Akufo-Addo said inadequate hospital beds have become a major challenge for many public health facilities in the country.

"It is always disconcerting to see patients being treated in wheelchairs, in plastic chairs and even on the floors because of the unavailability of beds."

"Government's determination to see an end to this no bed syndrome has resulted in the decision to procure these hospital beds and their associated accessories for distribution across the country to augment the existing numbers in the country," he said.

President Akufo-Addo said the beds are adjustable for better positioning of a patient's head and feet and would ensure better movement of patients as well as periodic change to the pressure points on the body.

That, he added, would maximise comfort for patients who would use them for extended periods.

President Akufo-Addo said the delivery of the beds reinforces government's commitment to improve access to essential and quality health services through the provision of the necessary health infrastructure, equipment and logistics, including the deployment of appropriate technology.

He urged users and hospital staff to take good care of the beds "which have come at a significant cost to the taxpayer."

"Four more years for Nana and the NPP will do more for you because we are motivated by a vision of ensuring that the basic infrastructure in education, health and social services, is equitably distributed throughout our nation to provide relief and encouragement to all sectors of society. That is how we build a united Ghana," he said.

He said the delivery of the beds formed part of the government's Poverty Eradication Programme being executed by the Ministry of Special Initiative.

The Deputy Minister of Health, Mrs Tina Mensah expressed optimism that the injection of the 10,000 hospital beds would help eradicate the 'No Bed Syndrome' which has become a major challenge for many public health facilities across the country.