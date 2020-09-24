Ghana: Political Parties Urged to Ensure Peaceful Elections in December

23 September 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) has called on political parties and stakeholders to commit to peace and foster togetherness in the country before, during and after this year's elections.

According to the PCG, "such an undertaking would surely produce a comprehensive and sustainable peace before, during and after the 2020 elections."

Addressing the press in Accra on Monday, the Clerk of the Church's General Assembly, Reverend Dr Godwin Nii Noi Odonkor indicated that the heightened tensions aligned with election years were not good for the country's growth.

Pledging the church's unflinching support in ensuring the prevalence of peace in the pre-election and beyond, the clerk mentioned that the PCG had appointed peace ambassadors to lead the church's peace campaign to say "No to violence" in this year's elections.

The PCG therefore implored Christians in all the political parties not to engage in acts that would ruin the peace of the country as that would be a betrayal of the "Lord Jesus Christ who is the Prince of Peace."

Rev. Odonkor further admonished politicians not to involve the youth in acts of violence that could jeopardise their future.

Cautioning against the spread of fake news, the Clerk called on the media, security agencies and the judiciary to play their roles effectively and efficiently.

He also said the use of inordinate language, insults and the use of vigilantes by political parties particularly the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress must stop.

The Director of Research, Innovation and Consultancy Centre at the Pentecost University, Rev. Professor Ivy Drafor-Amenyah reiterated the need for the country to be united to ensure peace.

Professor Mrs Adelaide Kastner, Dean of the School of Business of Central University also stressed the need for peace to ensure that the country continues to develop.

