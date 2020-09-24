Ghana: Driver of Mini-Bus Involved in Offinso Accident to Be Charged

Edmund Nyamekye, the District Commander for Offinso Divisional Motor Transport Traffic Department (MTTD), has disclosed that the driver of the mini-bus transporting the young footballers who were involved in the bus accident that claimed the lives of eight players will be charged for overloading.

According to Mr Nyamekye, investigations carried out indicates that the vehicle was supposed to accommodate 12 passengers but the driver picked 36 passengers and was also over-speeding which led to the accident.

The accident which involved players of the Africa Vision Soccer Academy were returning to Offinso after a registration exercise at Afrancho where the mini-bus was involved in the accident.

The players aged between 12 and 15 died in the Ashanti Region after the driver of the bus carrying players of Africa Vision Soccer Academy lost control and the vehicle plunged into the Offinso River on Saturday.

"The driver is currently responding to treatment and will be charged when he recovers. Instead of 12 passengers, he picked 36 passengers in the vehicle", DSP Edmund Nyamekye said in an interview on Happy FM.

"We are carrying out investigations into the matter to check on the license and other particulars of the driver"

"We are monitoring the health of the driver and immediately they recover we are going to charge him", he added. -Ghanasoccernet.com