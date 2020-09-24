Ghana: Amoah, Ntumi Grab SWAG Weightlifters of the Year Awards

23 September 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The MTN SWAG Awards, organized by the Sports Writers Association of Ghana, which seeks to recognise and appreciate athletes for a job well done in the year under review has named weightlifters Winifred Ntumi and Christian Amoah athletes of the year in their federation.

The SWAG Awards, whose headline sponsor is MTN, is the longest-reigning award scheme in Ghana.

An innovation by SWAG to properly celebrate individual athletes, SWAG through a special presentation has honoured deserving athletes for their tremendous performance in 2019.

Captain of the Black Cranes Christian Amoah, decorated with the 2019 SWAG Weightlifter of the Year won eight medals in the year under review -2019.

Amoah grabbed three Gold medals in the Africa Weightlifting Junior Championships in Uganda, three Bronze medals in the African Games in Morocco and two Bronze medals in the Africa Weightlifting Championships in Egypt, putting him above his colleagues and worthy of the title.

The ever cheerful and unassuming Winnifred Ntumi beat all to be crowned 2019 SWAG Female Weightlifter of the Year.

Miss Ntumi won a bronze medal at the 2019 African Weightlifting Championship, competing in the 49 kg category.

She later won three Bronze medals in the 2019 Africa Games in Morocco in the women's 45kg category and for competing in the women's 45 kg category.

A total of seven medals, and certificates from various international competitions in the year made Miss Ntumi beat all female weightlifters to the award.

The 45th edition of the MTN SWAG awards will be held at the SWISS Spirit Alisa Hotel on October 10, 2020, with strict compliance to the COVID-19 protocols.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Ethiopia-Djibouti Railway Vows to Reverse Losses
Four Princes Jostling for Emir of Zazzau Throne in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.