Ghana: Man Commits Suicide After Murdering Girlfriend

Cape Coast — A woman, Lamisi Awini, believed to be in her late 20s has been found murdered at Essuekyir, a suburb of Cape Coast.

The heinous crime was believed to have been committed by the boyfriend of the deceased.

She was said to have been stabbed by her boyfriend, in his house last Sunday, who fled to an unknown place after the incident.

The deceased was billed to write the Teacher Licensure Examinations yesterday.

Information gathered so far, indicated that, the boyfriend called the landlady on Monday to tell her that he had meat in the fridge, and asked her to take his spare key to open the door.

The source said, the landlady after opening the door to keep the meat from spoiling found the lifeless body of the lady.

The suspect, whose name was given as Afriyie, was found dead at Bronyibima near Elmina where it was believed was to serve as refuge for him.

He was found hanging in a classroom at Bronyibima M/A Basic School.

Residents in the town found the body hanging in the classroom early in morning and alerted the police on the development.

The bodies have been deposited at the mortuary of the Cape Coast hospital.