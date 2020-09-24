Ghana: PWDs in N/R Receive Gh¢200,000 Business Support

23 September 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yakubu Abdul-Majeed

The Minister of Business Development, Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, on Tuesday presented GH¢200,000 to four groups of persons with disabilities (PWDs) in the Northern Region.

He said the support was part of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Business Relief Support for PWDs.

The minister indicated that GH¢2 million was set aside to assist the PWDs to expand their businesses.

Dr Awal emphasised that the government under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was committed to empowering businesses in the country, including those owned by PWDs.

He stated that the government was, therefore, taking the necessary steps to support the PWDs across the country to expand their businesses.

Dr Awal indicated that all PWDs engaged in any form of business would be supported by his ministry.

He assured them that the government would continue to create an enabling environment for businesses to grow.

"We need to do all within our power to create an entrepreneurial climate to enable our young people, including persons with disabilities, to come up with creative ideas that can be developed into businesses," he stated.

The minister explained that the support was a grant and that the beneficiaries should work hard to improve their businesses.

Dr Awal admonished the PWDs not to turn themselves into beggars but try to venture into businesses as the government was ready to support them with the needed capital.

He, therefore, challenged the populace, especially PWDs, to come up with business ideas in order to benefit from the numerous forms of financial support from the government.

Dr Awal explained that the Ministry of Business Development would not hesitate to initiate measures to support business in the country to grow.

Mariana Issah, one of the beneficiaries, commended the government for the support, stressing that it had come at the right time as most of them were having challenges with their businesses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She promised on behalf of her fellow PWDs that they would use the support to expand their businesses.

The areas the COVID-19 support package covers are fashion, agriculture, commerce, food and beverages.

