Liberia Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Association Collaborate to Showcase Liberia's Rich History On World Tourism Day

Monrovia — The Liberia National Tourism Association in partnership with the Liberia Chamber of Commerce (LCC) is expected to showcase the rich history of the country's culture, destinations, and arts and crafts at the celebration of this year's World Tourism Day.

Liberia will on Saturday, September 26 join other countries across the globe in observance of World Tourism Day.

World Tourism Day is commemorated each year on 27 September. Its purpose is to foster awareness among the international community of the importance of tourism and its social, cultural, political and economic value.

LINTA and the LCC will also be commemorating the day with a street parade and festival.

According to a concept note, this year's event will also showcase Liberia's rich history in Tourism Services and Human Capacity.

The event seeks to address challenges outlined in the United Nations Millennium Development Goal (MDGs) and highlight the contribution the tourism sector can make in aiding the government reach these goals.

It will also bring together local enterprises, local and international businesses, government oﬃcials and agencies, the diplomatic corps in Liberia, the media as well the general public.

The objectives of the celebration will include the showcasing of Liberia Travel and Life to the World, involvement of a cross section of tourism stakeholders, provision of tourism opportunities that will attract local and international visitors to the sector and reopening of safe and responsible tourism in Liberia.

The celebration will climax with an Open Market Fair at Paynesville City Hall where domestic businesses and vendors will display "Made in Liberia" products and also amplify the image of Liberia through fashion, interactive activities, music, food, among others.

The fair will showcase unique styles and cuts of Liberian fashion designs, including traditional country clothes.

The exhibition displays of Liberia Country Clothes, the concept note discloses, is very important because, it helps to create awareness and education to enhance appreciation of the country's national value since in fact, there is limited exposure of the fabric on the world stage that can be associated to Liberia.

Shoemaking industry in Liberia has struggled due to many factors such as: lack of equipment, skills, materials, investment etc. However, there is still passion and creativity that needs to be groomed.

LINTA hopes that despite the struggles, all up-and-coming craftsmen and businesses in the sector will use the fair as an opportunity to promote themselves.

Flowers which are not just beautiful; but they continue to play a vital role in relationship with others and the ecosystem; the beneﬁts of ﬂowers, the concept note reveals, will also be showcased at the fair, while the displaying of culture will help reinforce identities, enhance cross cultural understanding and preserve the heritage and culture of the country at the event.

These displays will also boost the image of citizens' national values; help preserve the cultural and historical heritage of Liberia.

The Liberia National Tourism Association (LINTA) is the Largest and most inﬂuential Tourism Organization in Liberia. Its mission is to unify the voices of tourism operators with the aim of boosting the sustainable development and viability of the tourism industry in Liberia.

LINTA was established in 2014 and its membership consists of individuals and businesses in every subsection of the tourism sector. The Primary Objective of LINTA has and is to provide a platform for all tourism operators in Liberia, with the focal aim of representing the sector's interests both at home and abroad in a uniﬁed and professional manner.

The Association also has and is providing Government with a realistic and professional input to policy development and amendments including regulations aﬀecting the tourism sector.

The Liberia Chamber of Commerce (LCC) has been an inﬂuential force in advocating for businesses in the Republic of Liberia since 1951. LCC is the leading business organization in Liberia, with a membership of over 300 top companies and business associations.

It envisions a thriving economy by contributing to the creation of an environment that is conducive for commerce, industry, trade, and agriculture, where businesses succeed, and people prosper.