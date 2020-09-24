Liberia: Alternative National Congress Draws Distance From Ex-Partisan's Independent Run in Nimba

24 September 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Alternative National Congress(ANC) says Mr. Taa Wongbe is contesting the Nimba County Senatorial Midterm elections on his own and no longer has any association with the party.

In a statement Wednesday, the ANC through its National Secretary Aloysious Toe said: "Mr. Taa Wongbe has resigned from the ANC, as he made clear in a recent statement he posted on his Facebook page. He has also indicated his intention to pursue the Senatorial seat in Nimba--as an independent candidate."

The party's statement said Mr. Wongbe's action is based on his own decisions, as neither the Political Leader nor ANC as a whole had any involvement in his decision. "Additionally, the ANC has no basis to question his action, since he is no longer a member of the ANC."

The party has also distanced itself from a complaint from one of its partisans challenging the Collaborating Political Parties candidate Edith Gongloe-Weh. "We have received confirmation that Mr. Jonathan Dolakeh of the ANC has written NEC, challenging the submission of Mrs. Edith Gongloe-Weh as the CPP Senatorial candidate for Nimba County. The ANC hereby states categorically that Mr. Dolakeh's action is not sanctioned or approved by the ANC and therefore has no legal basis--and must be considered null and void. His action will be investigated immediately and appropriate action will be taken."

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Ethiopia-Djibouti Railway Vows to Reverse Losses
Four Princes Jostling for Emir of Zazzau Throne in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.