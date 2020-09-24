Liberia: Alternative National Congress Draws Distance From Ex-Partisan's Independent Run in Nimba

Monrovia — The Alternative National Congress(ANC) says Mr. Taa Wongbe is contesting the Nimba County Senatorial Midterm elections on his own and no longer has any association with the party.

In a statement Wednesday, the ANC through its National Secretary Aloysious Toe said: "Mr. Taa Wongbe has resigned from the ANC, as he made clear in a recent statement he posted on his Facebook page. He has also indicated his intention to pursue the Senatorial seat in Nimba--as an independent candidate."

The party's statement said Mr. Wongbe's action is based on his own decisions, as neither the Political Leader nor ANC as a whole had any involvement in his decision. "Additionally, the ANC has no basis to question his action, since he is no longer a member of the ANC."

The party has also distanced itself from a complaint from one of its partisans challenging the Collaborating Political Parties candidate Edith Gongloe-Weh. "We have received confirmation that Mr. Jonathan Dolakeh of the ANC has written NEC, challenging the submission of Mrs. Edith Gongloe-Weh as the CPP Senatorial candidate for Nimba County. The ANC hereby states categorically that Mr. Dolakeh's action is not sanctioned or approved by the ANC and therefore has no legal basis--and must be considered null and void. His action will be investigated immediately and appropriate action will be taken."