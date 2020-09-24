Liberia: Chinese Embassy Donates to Covid-19 Fight in Liberia

Paynesville — The Ministry of Health and the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) have jointly received a donation of food and computers and accessories from the Embassy of China, accredited near Monrovia to help fight COVID-19 pandemic.

The items which include 10 desktop computers, 20 printers, 100 bags of 25kg rice and 100 tin of Argo oil and two disinfection cabinet were presented Wednesday at the Golden Gate Hotel in Paynesville as the Chinese government through its Chambers of Commerce in Liberia.

Presenting the items, China Deputy Chief of Embassy Kan Xu, said they have observed that the economy of Liberia makes it very difficult for government to fight COVID-19.

Mr. Kan said the computers and printers would help the offices which are fighting COVID-19 do their work easily, while food would help those in the fight against COVID-19.

However, according to Xu, the continuous cooperation between both countries can address the menace they are currently battling.

He then lauded Liberia for keeping its Laboratory level to a world class standard.

Receiving the items, Health Minister Dr. Whilemena Jallah lauded the Chinese Government, through its Embassy in Liberia for the gesture.

Dr. Jallah said the items are important for the COVID-19 fight.

"The food will be able to into people's belly, so as to help them to be strong and continue to collect the samples, while the printers will help us do our work until we can be able to reach the point where Liberia can be declared COVID-19 free," Dr. Jallah said.

She said the success Liberia has gained in the fight against COVID-19 was not going to be successful, without the contribution of China and other nations.

"We like to tell all of you thanks for our success, because we felt that we were not going to be successful without the contributions of all of you," Dr. Jallah averred.

She cautioned Liberians against the believed that the COVID-19 Pandemic has been eradicated, until it is completely defeated from all parts of the world.

Her fear is that the can be a possibility of serious increase of the disease, once someone contracts it in one country and spread it to another.

For his part, NHIL Acting Director General Dr. Patrick Kpanyen lauded the Chinese Government for the donation to health sector and expressed delight in the China-Liberia relationship.

Dr. Kpanyen then assured the Embassy of China that the donation will be used for its intended purpose.