Nigeria: Kunle Afolayan's 'Citation' Debuts On Netflix in November

24 September 2020
Leadership (Abuja)

The anticipated film directed by Kunle Afolayan will debut exclusively on Netflix on November 6, 2020.

'Citation' was originally slated for an August 2020 release Instagram/Kunleafo 'Citation' was originally slated for an August 2020 release [Instagram/Kunleafo] Kunle Afolayan's highly anticipated film, 'Citation' finally has a release date following Covid-19 influenced delays.

Originally billed for an August 2020 theatrical release, 'Citation' will now reportedly make a straight to VOD release.

According to a Twitter announcement, the upcoming film will make its Netflix debut on November 6.

'Citation' follows the story of Moremi, a young postgraduate student who experiences sexual harassment from a lecturer. It stars Temi Otedola in her breakout role as Moremi alongside Jimmy Jean Louis, Joke Silva, Adjetey Anang, Gabriel Afolayan and Ini Edo.

