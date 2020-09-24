Nigeria: Air Peace Increases Daily Flights to Enugu

24 September 2020
Leadership (Abuja)
By Anthony Awunor

Air Peace has increased its daily flights into Enugu State from Lagos State.

In an official statement issued yesterday and signed by the management, Air Peace announced that the airline has increased the number of flights from Lagos to Enugu starting from September 22, 2020.

According to the airline, "Air Peace promises Enugu Passengers seamless flights as we commence a daily second Lagos-Enugu-Lagos in the afternoon. Passengers can now leave Lagos for Enugu in the morning and still come back to Lagos in the evening, same day with Air Peace. While this is going on, we are almost finished with plans to reintroduce our night stop and early morning flights in and out of Enugu to Lagos daily."

The airline's spokesperson, Stanley Olisa, disclosed that Air Peace has put in place reliable measures to protect both passengers and staff pre-flight, in-flight and post-flight, adding that, the flying public need not worry but comply with all health protocols. He said the airline has thoroughly disinfected all its aircraft and the flight crew are current as well as COVID-19 conscious.

He stressed that passengers must always wear their face masks before entering the airport terminal and on board, and are expected to submit themselves for temperature checks before boarding.

