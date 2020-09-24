Tanzania: Pigeon Pea Price Tumbles, Hope in Horizons

24 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Roland John, Arafat Issa

THE country pigeon pea price has plummeted to historical low after the world largest market, India, temporarily suspended buying.

The new season that started early this month indicated that in Arusha, the price was 1,000/- per kilogram, and in Lindi 850/-per kg. However, a week later, the prices plummeted to between 300/- and 550/-.

This, according to Tanzania Pulses Network (TPN), was after India had issued a license to processors only this season despite wanting to import 400,000 metric tonnes in six months to October.

TPN Chairman, Cosmas Bulala said in a press release that according to India's modus operandi, the government issued importation license to processing companies only.

"As of now, a number of millers have already applied for import license, however, what has brought this delay is a decision by the Indian government to send inspectors to verify applicants if they actually had the stated mills," he said.

Almost all Tanzania's exports of pigeon peas are sold in India. Last year, Dar exported 94,537mt to New Delhi, which was 99.1 per cent of the year total.

"Based on the information collected by TPN's market intelligence... it is anticipated that any time from October the [India] government inspection exercise will be done... ," Mr Bulala said.

Thus TPN urged farmers, traders and other stakeholders to "calm down as the situation is taking better shape."

A fortnight ago, farmers in Tanzania, like the rest of the world, suffered market shock on the price of pigeon peas due to a slowdown of closure of buying the dried legume by exporting companies registered in the country.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.