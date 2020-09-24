Western Sahara: President of Republic Congratulates President of Guinea-Bissau On National Day

Bir Lahlou — President of the Republic, Secretary-General of the Frente POLISARIO, Mr. Brahim Gali, has sent a congratulatory message to President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, H.E. Umaro Mokhtar Sissoco Embaló, on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of the independence of his country.

On his own behalf and on behalf of the Sahrawi people, the President of the Republic expressed his sincere congratulations on the 47th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, wishing his counterpart Umaro Mokhtar Sissoco Embaló the happiness and success in his duties and prosperity and progress to the people of Guinea-Bissau.

Gali has also added that in this challenging time marked by difficulties in all the aspects of live posed by the Covid-19 pandemic where all the humanity face the same enemy, I would like to express our strong support and solidarity with the brotherly people of Guinea-Bissau, insisting in solidarity and unity between all the African Nations as primal mean to face this threat.

"The Republic of Guinea-Bissau and the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic share the same principles and values as two member States of the African Union but also as to Nations that aspire for a just, stable and prosperous Africa; we look forward to revive and strength our historical relations and extend bridges of cooperation and coordination in the same spirit of the construction of the Africa we want." Gali concluded his letter SPS