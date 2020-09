Cairo Sep.24|(SUNA)-Ambassador Mohamed Elyas Mohamed presented on Wednesday his credentials to President of the Arab Republic of Egypt , Abdul-Fattah Al Sisi as extra-ordinary ambassador and Plenipotentiary of Sudan in Egypt

Ambassador Mohamed Elyas is considered the first Sudan ambassador in Sudan after the glorious December revolution and it expected that the term of his assignment would witness a hard work for development of strategic relations between the two countries.