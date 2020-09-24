Namibia: Swapo Sets Deadline for Poll Candidates

24 September 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

Swapo has instructed its regional coordinators to submit the list of all party's prospective councillors who will be contesting for positions in the upcoming regional council and local authority elections by 6 October.

In a memo, secretary general Sophia Shaningwa informed regional party leaders to remit the names of the aspiring candidates back to the district executive committee after vetting by the political bureau.

Shaningwa said district conferences will then be convened to elect a candidate as per the party rules and procedures.

Therefore, she said, the regions that have submitted names of aspiring candidates to her office are directed to develop and submit to the same office, calendars of district conference in their respective regions.

"The names of successful candidates must be submitted to the Swapo party headquarters not later than 6 October 2020," Shaningwa said.

Hundreds of prospective constituency councillors from various political parties, movements and some standing as independents are expected to compete for the 121 constituency posts in the November vote.

- ktjitemisa@nepc.com.na

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Ethiopia-Djibouti Railway Vows to Reverse Losses
Four Princes Jostling for Emir of Zazzau Throne in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.