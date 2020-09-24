Namibia: Multichoice Selects Dpo Group As Digital Payments Partner

MultiChoice Namibia has confirmed a strategic partnership with leading African payment service provider, DPO Group, to enable effortless payments for DStv and GOtv customers in Namibia via their integrated solutions. The integration is expected to improve the accessibility and convenience for MultiChoice's customers throughout the country, allowing them to pay for subscriptions conveniently and securely using DPO technology via the MultiChoice website, the MyDStv and MyGOtv self-service apps, as well as through the DStv WhatsApp service.

DPO has developed its own integrated payments technology to support businesses of all sizes across Africa to make and accept payments securely and swiftly with all currencies and payment methods including via mobile money.

Simba Huni, DPO Group's country manager for Namibia commented on the partnership, "Partnering with MultiChoice Namibia represents a strong strategic fit for DPO, as we continue to strengthen our local presence and build our customer base. A successful pilot of our payments technology on MultiChoice Namibia's platform demonstrated a strong appetite for smooth online payments from its customers, and we are pleased to be able to work with MultiChoice to offer a quicker and easier way to pay."

Eran Feinstein, DPO Group's CEO and co-founder, said, "We are delighted to welcome MultiChoice Namibia on board as a valued DPO merchant and are looking forward to working closely with them across Africa to streamline their payments processes and improve customer satisfaction through the introduction of a secure and time efficient payments mechanism. We hope to continue to build our relationship with MultiChoice in the future, and to roll out our partnership in the other markets in which MultiChoice operates."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Company Media ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Roger Gertze, Managing Director of MultiChoice Namibia, commented, "Putting the customer first is at the heart of every decision we make as a business. We're committed to making quality entertainment more accessible and convenient for our subscribers in the changing environment with the available technology - and our payment partnership with DPO is an example of these front-running initiatives."

As an active player in developing Namibia's ICT sector, MultiChoice believes that a key ingredient of businesses prosperity and sustainability is having the right partners. "By forging long-term partnerships, we continue to work tirelessly to maximise consumer access around the country. More so we have developed, nurtured and sustained a comprehensive value chain which supports local business and communities through investments in infrastructure and empowerment initiatives," Gertze added.