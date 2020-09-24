Namibia: Nearly 80 Percent Recover From Covid

Nearly 80% of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in the country have recovered from the virus, according to yesterday's figures from the health ministry. With 8 431 recoveries out of 10 663 cumulative confirmed cases, the recovery rate thus far was standing at 79%, while there were still 2 115 active cases in the country. Health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula yesterday announced 56 new cases, 72 recoveries and one death. "Although the number of tests is low, this is because we moved a bit slow to manage the backlog.

I am pleased to inform the nation that the backlog at the laboratories, specifically at NIP (Namibia Institute of Pathology) had been cleared. The testing capacity has increased significantly, therefore we are strategizing to expand the targeted testing moving forward," Shangula said. A total of 925 results were received from the laboratories. Windhoek recorded 39 cases, Swakopmund four, Mariental six, Walvis Bay two, while Keetmanshop, Okahandja, Oshakati, Eenhana and Tsumeb reported one each. This is by far the lowest new positive cases since the lifting of the Covid-19 state of emergency last week by President Hage Geingob.

Shangula yesterday also announced the country has further expanded its testing capacity, which could see a record 2 400 tests per day. "I am pleased to announce that we have made tremendous progress in building local capacity for testing Covid-19. We now have a total number of six local laboratories that test for Covid-19, with a combined capacity of 2 400 tests per day. We have also liquidated the backlog of tests. Going forward, test results will be available within 24 to 48 hours. This will go a long way in alleviating the inconveniences associated with the long wait for the results to become available," he said.

Photos: Emmency Nuukala