Namibia: Nearly 80 Percent Recover From Covid

24 September 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Loide Jason

Nearly 80% of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in the country have recovered from the virus, according to yesterday's figures from the health ministry. With 8 431 recoveries out of 10 663 cumulative confirmed cases, the recovery rate thus far was standing at 79%, while there were still 2 115 active cases in the country. Health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula yesterday announced 56 new cases, 72 recoveries and one death. "Although the number of tests is low, this is because we moved a bit slow to manage the backlog.

I am pleased to inform the nation that the backlog at the laboratories, specifically at NIP (Namibia Institute of Pathology) had been cleared. The testing capacity has increased significantly, therefore we are strategizing to expand the targeted testing moving forward," Shangula said. A total of 925 results were received from the laboratories. Windhoek recorded 39 cases, Swakopmund four, Mariental six, Walvis Bay two, while Keetmanshop, Okahandja, Oshakati, Eenhana and Tsumeb reported one each. This is by far the lowest new positive cases since the lifting of the Covid-19 state of emergency last week by President Hage Geingob.

Shangula yesterday also announced the country has further expanded its testing capacity, which could see a record 2 400 tests per day. "I am pleased to announce that we have made tremendous progress in building local capacity for testing Covid-19. We now have a total number of six local laboratories that test for Covid-19, with a combined capacity of 2 400 tests per day. We have also liquidated the backlog of tests. Going forward, test results will be available within 24 to 48 hours. This will go a long way in alleviating the inconveniences associated with the long wait for the results to become available," he said.

ljason@nepc.com.na

Photos: Emmency Nuukala

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Ethiopia-Djibouti Railway Vows to Reverse Losses
Four Princes Jostling for Emir of Zazzau Throne in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.