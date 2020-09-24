Seychelles' Election By the Numbers - 3 Presidential, 75 National Assembly Candidates

The presidential and legislative elections in Seychelles will take place October 22-24. Three candidates will contest the presidential elections and 75 candidates are vying for 26 seats in the National Assembly.

SNA presents a summary of the candidates, their party and their districts. Each National Assembly district has at least two candidates, and two -- English River and Au Cap -- have four candidates.

Presidential Candidates

Wavel Ramkalawan - Linyon Demokratik Seselwa (LDS)

Danny Faure - United Seychelles (US)

Alain St Ange - One Seychelles

Candidates for the National Assembly

Linyon Demokratik Seselwa (LDS)

One Seychelles

Lalyans Seselwa

United Seychelles

Independent Candidates