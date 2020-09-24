Seychelles' Election By the Numbers - 3 Presidential, 75 National Assembly Candidates

24 September 2020
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

The presidential and legislative elections in Seychelles will take place October 22-24. Three candidates will contest the presidential elections and 75 candidates are vying for 26 seats in the National Assembly.

SNA presents a summary of the candidates, their party and their districts. Each National Assembly district has at least two candidates, and two -- English River and Au Cap -- have four candidates.

Presidential Candidates

Wavel Ramkalawan - Linyon Demokratik Seselwa (LDS)

Danny Faure - United Seychelles (US)

Alain St Ange - One Seychelles

Candidates for the National Assembly

Linyon Demokratik Seselwa (LDS)

One Seychelles

Lalyans Seselwa

United Seychelles

Independent Candidates

Read the original article on Seychelles News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Seychelles

More From: Seychelles News Agency

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopia-Djibouti Railway Vows to Reverse Losses
Four Princes Jostling for Emir of Zazzau Throne in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.