Namibia: Ministry Probes Lion Attack

24 September 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Obrien Simasiku

Omuthiya — The environment ministry has launched an investigation to determine if a police case can be opened after farmers recently undertook to hunt a lioness that was reportedly killing goats north of Etosha National Park.

The incident happened a fortnight ago in which a man was injured by the lioness after it was shot and wounded by another farmer.

The animal was later put down by environment ministry officials due to the risk it was posing to the public, according to ministry spokesperson Romeo Muyunda.

"The preliminary investigations indicate that the lion has been killing goats between Ovenduka and Onghulumba north of Etosha since the 9th of September.

The extent of the injuries is still to be established," he added.

In the same vein, he warned the public to avoid taking the law into their own hands and rather report human-wildlife conflict incidents to the authorities. Similarly, he cautioned against risking human lives by hunting dangerous predators.

Just last week, three men were viciously attacked and injured by a leopard near Usakos after it attacked goats.

- osimasiku@nepc.com.na

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Ethiopia-Djibouti Railway Vows to Reverse Losses
Four Princes Jostling for Emir of Zazzau Throne in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.