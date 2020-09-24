Zimbabwe: Sikhala Demands Closure of Inhabitable Chikurubi Prison

24 September 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Costa Nkomo

FIREBRAND MDC Alliance vice-chairperson Job Sikhala Wednesday demanded the closure of Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison saying the country's biggest jail was unfit for human habitation.

Chikurubi, a highly fortified prison, some 15 kilometres east of Harare, is home to over 2 000 men classified as dangerous prisoners who are said to be living under horrible conditions with no running water and facemasks as the country battles the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sikhala, who is facing charges of inciting the public violence, was arrested last month and was incarcerated at the maximum-security facility for weeks after he was denied bail at the Harare Magistrates' Court.

However, he was freed on $50 000 bail at the High Court Tuesday leading to his release Wednesday.

Speaking to hundreds of party supporters gathered outside the prison complex on his release, Sikhala said the infamous jail must be closed.

"The new order is going to close down this horrible and inhabitable infrastructure called Chikurubi Maximum Prison. We are going to make sure that Chikurubi is turned into a museum. It is not worth human habitation," Sikhala said.

"People inside are surviving on food not worth even fit to feed a dog. People there are starving. I have lost weight myself because of the diet I was getting inside."

The Zengeza West legislator said his lawyers and relatives were blocked by prison officers from bringing him food.

He also attacked President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government for its failure to improve the welfare of civil servants claiming they were receiving salaries that could only buy three chickens.

"We can't have a country where prison officers are paid a salary worth three village road runner chickens. The same applies to nurses and teachers. If the government was responsible, and not looting and plundering the economy, they were supposed to construct housing for our civil servants.

"When a prison guard retires, he or she must have somewhere to go and put his or her head. The same with a teacher, a soldier and everybody who has been working for this country," Sikhala said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopia-Djibouti Railway Vows to Reverse Losses
Four Princes Jostling for Emir of Zazzau Throne in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.