Zimbabwe: Army Involvement in Zim Politics 'Disastrous' - Zhuwao Tells ANC

THE involvement of the military in Zimbabwe's civilian politics has turned out to be an "extreme disaster", former Zanu PF politburo member and ex-minister, Patrick Zhuwao has said.

The politician, now in self-exile in South Africa, made the comments Wednesday in a letter to the ANC secretary-general, Ace Magashule appreciating the role the South African ruling party had played in trying to resolve the deteriorating political and economic crisis in Zimbabwe.

In the letter, Zhuwao informs the ANC, the crisis in South Africa's northern neighbour has been compounded by the involvement of the military in civilian politics.

"The military anointment of (President Emmerson) Mnangagwa has been an extreme disaster. The military continues to use Zanu PF as cover for its involvement in civilian politics," Zhuwao wrote to Magashule.

"It is, therefore, totally untenable for any right-thinking person to ever want to rejoin Zanu PF and continue to be used as, according to General (Constantino) Chiwenga's lexicon, mbato; the blacksmith's glove, which is used to handle hot metal.

"Can you please allow me Comrade SG (secretary-general) to thank you most heartily for your sterling effort in the face of Zanu PF intransigence and humbly request you to express our gratitude to the ANC leadership for positively considering the plight of Zimbabweans and intervening appropriately."

Zhuwao told Magashule the military's determination in appointing Mnangagwa as president in November 2017 had led to the current calamities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Unfortunately, the military's insistence on anointing Mnangagwa has culminated in the current crisis in the country, with the military now fighting to contain what is increasingly being referred to as Mnangagwa's Korokoza faction."

Korokoza is a Shona word to refer to illegal gold miners.

"Recently, the military brazenly carried out two audacious operations against one of Mnangagwa's closest allies in his Korokoza faction, State Security Minister Owen Mudha Ncube. This same tactic was used to intimidate President Mugabe's preferred successor, Dr. Sydney Sekeremayi in June 2017 in favour of Mnangagwa."

Early this week, Zanu PF acting national spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa claimed self-exiled former cabinet ministers, Walter Mzembi, Saviour Kasukuwere and Zhuwao had approached Magashule to act as an intermediator for the trio to be readmitted into Zanu PF.

However, Mzembi and Kasukuwere have dismissed the claims.