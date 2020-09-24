Zimbabwe: Attack On Zanu-PF Is Attack On ANC - Mumbengegwi

24 September 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Idah Mhetu

ZANU PF Secretary for External Affairs Simbarashe Mumbengegwi has said the ongoing onslaught against the ruling party by opposition forces was also an attack on the ANC of South Africa.

The former minister of foreign affairs also accused local opposition parties of working on removing Zanu PF from office but said the attempts also affected its sister and South Africa's ruling party, the ANC.

Addressing the media during a weekly brief at the party's headquarters in Harare, Mumbengegwi said the ANC and other liberation movements in the SADC region would never allow Zanu PF to be attacked and toppled by the opposition.

An ANC delegation led by the party's secretary-general, Ace Magashule was in Zimbabwe early this month to meet senior Zanu PF officials amid a deteriorating economic and political crisis in the country.

However, Zanu PF insists there is no crisis in Zimbabwe.

"An attack by our usual detractors on Zanu PF is also an attack on the ANC as well as the other former liberation movements. So, an attack on one, is an attack on all. So we must work together in solidarity in order to be able to defeat the agents of regime change," said Mumbengegwi.

He also accused opposition parties of peddling lies through continued claims there was a crisis in Zimbabwe.

"At the meeting, Zanu PF and the ANC came to the conclusion that there was no crisis in Zimbabwe," the one time long-serving minister of foreign affairs said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopia-Djibouti Railway Vows to Reverse Losses
Four Princes Jostling for Emir of Zazzau Throne in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.