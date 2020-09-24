Tanzania: New Generation Sparkle in Isles Women League

IT was a splendid evening for New Generation when they stamped a sweet 3-0 victory over Jumbi Queens in the Women Football League match at Mao Zedong stadium on Tuesday.

The ongoing Isles Women League has now turned a youth favourite in Zanzibar despite being newly introduced.

The match began on a slow pace with each team playing a cautious game before later changing its tempo towards the end of the first half.

It was the New Generation sisters who had the better of the first half after going to the breather leading 2-0.

Based in Central Unguja district, Jumbi Queens had to thank their defence, especially their goalkeeper, who made several darling saves, totaling to nine clean sheets.

New Generation goals were netted by Hawa Farahan in the 30th minute, Riziki Abuubakar in the 43rd minute before Warda Abdulhakim sealing the goal-festival with the third in the 89th minute.

The league continues today at Mao Zedong B stadium where Jumbi Queens will be hosting Green Queens at 4.00 pm.

The newly introduced league has been a relief to the women in Zanzibar as the new generation of young women athletes are redefining their roles in the community and dispelling long-held stereotypes with their strength and courage.

New Generation Queens who won the match with hefty victory are challenging this belief and its players are leading in transforming long-held ideas about women and sports.