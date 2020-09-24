Tanzania: Analyst - Tanzania's Pre-Election Environment Peaceful, Orderly

24 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Staff Reporter

SECURITY Strategist Prof Richard Andes has praised Tanzania for the peaceful and orderly pre-election environment observed in the country ahead of the upcoming 2020 General Elections.

"I am pleased to see that campaigns are taking place in a calm and peaceful manner," he said.

Prof Andes said that signing of 2020 General Election Codes of Conduct by political parties who are the key stakeholders in the exercise was a strategic step towards having peaceful and non-violent polls.

All political parties with permanent registration inked the document which envisages peaceful and civilized campaigns and voting.

"I am happy to observe that all parties and individual candidates signed this set of regulations", he said

NEC introduced the electoral code of conduct for the purpose of sustaining fairness, mutual understanding and tolerance among stakeholders and guarantee peace and tranquility throughout the electoral process.

