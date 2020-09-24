Tanzania: 'Foolproof' N-Card Underway Soon

THE National Internet Data Centre (NIDC) plans to introduce soon seasonal tickets for fans wishing to watch football matches at Benjamin Mkapa, Uhuru and Azam Complex arenas, all based in Dar es Salaam.

These were revealed yesterday by the NIDC Sales Engineer, Geoffrey Mlewa and his colleague Fatma Bali when they toured Tanzania Standard Newspapers (TSN) Limited Headquarters in Dar es Salaam, yesterday.

"The new system was first introduced during the Simba Day where we distributed the cards (N-Card) for free to all the fans who showed up that day. There were several challenges that we saw and we were able to work on them in Mwananchi Day," Bali noted.

She further added that the card is available to all Tanzanians and sports fans national at cost of 1000/-.

Football fans will only be required to recharge their cards that will enable them to buy tickets on the match day.

Mlewa urged football fans to have the tendency of buying tickets earlier than the match hours or if possible to purchase a ticket one day before the game to avoid congestion.

In case there is hardship, football fans were advised to visit N-Card agents so they can help them with either buying or recharging their cards.

Despite the improvement of the card as they said, last Sunday there occurred a challenge that barred some of Simba SC and Biashara United fans from entering the stadium.

Responding to that concern, Bali said, "There are several challenges and most of them are caused by the football fans themselves.

As we have evidently seen fans trying to cheat the system by trying to force entry in the pitch with used card."

"We have witnessed this whenever there is a huge crowd; some people try to share their cards with those who are outside, and all the time the system rejected that urging them to buy a genuine ticket."