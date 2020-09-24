Egypt: Shoukry Convenes With Unrwa Commissioner General

24 September 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry convened on the fringe of current visit to Amman with Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) Philippe Lazzarini, the Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Hafez said on Twitter.

Shoukry arrived in Amman on Wednesday 23/9/2020 to attend a meeting of the top diplomats of Egypt, Jordan, France and Germany which is due to be held later Thursday.

The meeting is meant to review the latest developments of the Palestinian cause.

The Foreign Ministry has said the quartet ministerial meeting will review means of resuming the Middle East peace process in order to reach a comprehensive and just political settlement to the Palestinian cause based on the two state solution.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2020 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

