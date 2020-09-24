Ethiopian Ambassador to Egypt Presents Credentials to President El-Sisi

Addis Ababa — The newly posted Ethiopian Ambassador to Egypt, Markos Tekle on Wednesday presented his credentials to the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, effectively kicking off his diplomatic tenure in the country.

On the occasion, Ambassador Markos noted the longstanding relationship between the Ethiopia and Egypt and pledged his level best to scale up the relations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The ambassador also expressed his hope that he would spend a fruitful time in Egypt with brotherly cooperation from the Government and people of Egypt.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi welcomed the goodwill message of President Sahlework Zewdie and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed addressed to him and the people of Egypt.

The president reaffirmed that the ambassador would get all the necessary support from the Government and the people of Egypt.