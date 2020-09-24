Ethiopian Ambassador to Egypt Presents Credentials to President El-Sisi

24 September 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The newly posted Ethiopian Ambassador to Egypt, Markos Tekle on Wednesday presented his credentials to the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, effectively kicking off his diplomatic tenure in the country.

On the occasion, Ambassador Markos noted the longstanding relationship between the Ethiopia and Egypt and pledged his level best to scale up the relations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The ambassador also expressed his hope that he would spend a fruitful time in Egypt with brotherly cooperation from the Government and people of Egypt.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi welcomed the goodwill message of President Sahlework Zewdie and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed addressed to him and the people of Egypt.

The president reaffirmed that the ambassador would get all the necessary support from the Government and the people of Egypt.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ENA

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Ethiopia-Djibouti Railway Vows to Reverse Losses
Four Princes Jostling for Emir of Zazzau Throne in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.