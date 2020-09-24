Ethiopia: FM Gedu, IOM Director-General Hold Telephone Conversation

24 September 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew and Director-General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), António Manuel exchanged views in a phone conversation on Wednesday

Gedu extended his gratitude to IOM for its support to Ethiopians returnees from the Middle East and hoping that the support would continue.

He urged the IOM to reconsider its decision to relocate its liaison office at the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) from Addis Ababa to a neighboring country.

Since most IOM stakeholders have offices in Ethiopia, it would be suitable for the overall operation if IOM maintains its liaison office in Ethiopia, the Minister said.

António Manuel affirmed that IOM will reconsider the decision to relocate its liaison office at IGAD to a neighboring country.

IOM is desirous to strengthen its relationship with Ethiopia and pledged to continue supporting the country, he said.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ENA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopia-Djibouti Railway Vows to Reverse Losses
Four Princes Jostling for Emir of Zazzau Throne in Nigeria
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.