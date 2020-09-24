Africa: Ethiopia Calls for Digital Financial Services Boost in Africa

24 September 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia calls for Africa to promote digital financial services to boost women's economic opportunities.

In a panel discussion of G-7 and African countries during the 75th UN General Assembly, Sate Minister of Finance Eyob Tekalign emphasized the importance of focusing on financial inclusion, which he said plays an eminent role in women's and girls' economic empowerment.

Although many African states are striving to harness digital technologies in bid to build more inclusive economies, much remains to be done to ensure women benefit from the digital advancements, especially those that live in rural and marginalized communities, he noted.

"Improving women's access, use, and control over financial services enable them, especially the poorest women, to achieve the same status, power, and opportunities as men resulting in dramatic social changes that propel society forward," he added.

The State Minister noted how the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of digital services encouraging the use of digital payment services.

In particular, he explained how for emerging economies, the challenges from the pandemic have brought more opportunities to promote financial inclusion objectives through the use of technology.

On the panel Eyob highlighted that though Ethiopia has achieved rapid growth in the financial sector, many households are still excluded from access to the necessary financial services.

The panel was concluded with a call for a more concerted global response in supporting the financial as the pandemic has greatly emphasized the need for greater and more inclusive digitization of financial services.

To address the challenges, various economic reforms have taken by the government to promote financial inclusion and serve the under-banked and underserved population, he pointed out.

Following the panel discussion, Eyob held a bilateral virtual meeting with Queen Máxima of the Netherlands during which he extended his gratitude to the Queen for her and her alliance support in mobilizing resources to support Ethiopia's digitization of financial services to address concerns of financial inclusion.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ENA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopia-Djibouti Railway Vows to Reverse Losses
Four Princes Jostling for Emir of Zazzau Throne in Nigeria
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.